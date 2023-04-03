Calcium Citrate Market worth US$ 751.8 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 4.10%-BY PMI

Calcium Citrate Market, By Form (Micronized Powder, Powder, and Granular), By Application (Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Others
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calcium Citrate market is projected to grow from US$ 751.86 billion in 2019. The major factor driving the global calcium citrate market are increasing awareness regarding nutrition, health, and food safety coupled with increasing consumer's awareness for anticipatory healthcare. Also, increasing demand for calcium supplements, common among women is the other factor expected to drive the global calcium citrate market. An increasing number of optimistic are opting for calcium-based additions.
The report "Global Calcium Citrate Market, By Form (Micronized Powder, Powder, and Granular), By Application (Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"
Key Highlights:
• In January 2019, Balchem acquires Zumbro River brand.
The global Calcium Citrate market is segmented based on form, application, and region.
Based on form, the global calcium citrate market is segmented into the micronized powder, powder, and granular. Powder segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue. Due to increasing demand for calcium supplements, generally among the lactating, pregnant, and aged population Based on application, the target market is bifurcated into agriculture, food and beverage, healthcare, and others.
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Calcium Citrate Market development:
Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry: Calcium citrate is used in the food and beverage industry as a calcium fortifier, flavor enhancer, and preservative. The increasing demand for functional foods and beverages is expected to boost the demand for calcium citrate in this industry.
Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry: Calcium citrate is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a calcium supplement to treat and prevent calcium deficiency. The growing prevalence of calcium deficiency-related disorders such as osteoporosis and hypocalcemia is expected to boost the demand for calcium citrate in this industry.
Increasing popularity of dietary supplements: Calcium citrate is used in dietary supplements as a source of calcium to maintain bone health and prevent calcium deficiency. The increasing popularity of dietary supplements is expected to boost the demand for calcium citrate in this application.
Increasing investments in research and development: Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research and development of calcium citrate to discover new applications and improve the properties of existing applications.
Growing demand from emerging economies: The increasing urbanization and changing dietary habits in emerging economies are driving the demand for calcium citrate as a calcium fortifier in various food and beverage applications. The growing middle-class population and increasing health consciousness in these economies are expected to drive the growth of the calcium citrate market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global calcium citrate market accounted for US$ 751.86 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.10% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the form, application and region.
• By form, powder segment is dominating the global market, due to increasing demand for calcium supplements.
• By application, the global calcium citrate market is categorized into agriculture, food and beverage, healthcare and others.
• By region, North America is projected to lead the global calcium citrate market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to its wide application across diverse industries and its products.
Key Players:
• Jungbunzlauer
• Jost Chemical
• Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd
• Albion Minerals (Parent Company: Balchem Corporation)
• Sucroal SA
• Dr Paul Lohmann GmbH KG
• Saminchem Inc
• RZBC GROUP
• Hengheng Fine Chemical
• Penglai Marine.
Questions Answered in Calcium Citrate Market research report:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized in market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Sales
Nutraceutical Ingredients Market- By Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Phytochemical and Plant Extracts, and Others (Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Poyolspolyols, and Other Saturated Fatty Acids)), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Others (Equine And Pets)), and Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Bromelain Market-By Source (Stem, and Fruit), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Cosmetics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here