Get ready to experience a whole new level of Vitamin C supplements with the latest addition to the market from OMFA!

SINGAPORE, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you're looking for a convenient and delicious way to boost your daily Vitamin C intake, consider OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule. This product from OMFA is specially designed for busy individuals aged 20 to 45 who want to maintain their health and vitality while on-the-go.



OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule is a game-changer in the market, featuring Blood Orange flavor in easy-to-consume sticks that dissolve instantly in your mouth. The silky burst of citrusy flavor is a real treat for the senses, and the complex flavor profile of Blood Orange is something you need to taste to believe.

At OMFA, convenience is a key feature of their product. The sticks are easy to pack, carry, and consume, making it a great option for individuals who are always on the move. Whether you're traveling, working out at the gym, or spending long hours at work, OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule is the perfect solution for busy lifestyles.

Quality is also a top priority for OMFA. The product is manufactured in Germany under the most stringent quality controls, ensuring that it's of premium quality. The founder, Ong Lin Hu and co-founder Jason Lau, believe that great tasting products will set their supplements apart, and their family are the first and biggest consumers of their products.

OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule comes in a box of 30 sticks and is available for purchase on the company's official website. Don't let your busy lifestyle get in the way of your health and well-being. Give your body the boost it needs with OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule.

About OMFA

OMFA is a new company that aims to re-imagine health supplements. It seeks to transform the joyless act of supplement-taking into a pleasurable daily routine with convenient products that are big on taste. Its tag line for its signature convenience range is ‘Taste to Believe’.

Media Contact: Public Relations PR@omfa.health