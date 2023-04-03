Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,962 in the last 365 days.

Get ready to experience a whole new level of Vitamin C supplements with the latest addition to the market from OMFA!

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you're looking for a convenient and delicious way to boost your daily Vitamin C intake, consider OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule. This product from OMFA is specially designed for busy individuals aged 20 to 45 who want to maintain their health and vitality while on-the-go.

OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule is a game-changer in the market, featuring Blood Orange flavor in easy-to-consume sticks that dissolve instantly in your mouth. The silky burst of citrusy flavor is a real treat for the senses, and the complex flavor profile of Blood Orange is something you need to taste to believe.

At OMFA, convenience is a key feature of their product. The sticks are easy to pack, carry, and consume, making it a great option for individuals who are always on the move. Whether you're traveling, working out at the gym, or spending long hours at work, OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule is the perfect solution for busy lifestyles.

Quality is also a top priority for OMFA. The product is manufactured in Germany under the most stringent quality controls, ensuring that it's of premium quality. The founder, Ong Lin Hu and co-founder Jason Lau, believe that great tasting products will set their supplements apart, and their family are the first and biggest consumers of their products.

OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule comes in a box of 30 sticks and is available for purchase on the company's official website. Don't let your busy lifestyle get in the way of your health and well-being. Give your body the boost it needs with OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule.

About OMFA
OMFA is a new company that aims to re-imagine health supplements. It seeks to transform the joyless act of supplement-taking into a pleasurable daily routine with convenient products that are big on taste. Its tag line for its signature convenience range is ‘Taste to Believe’.

#TasteToBelieve #OMFA

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bbe436a-789c-48af-9864-5915e68f5c6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f15eeed-28a0-4aa2-90c9-dbab9954c81b


Media Contact:
Public Relations
PR@omfa.health

Primary Logo

Founder, Ong Lin-Hu (left) and Co-founder, Jason Lau (right)

Founder, Ong Lin-Hu (left) and Co-founder, Jason Lau (right) proudly introducing OMFA Vitamin C 1,000mg Fast Melt Granule.
Just Pour and Go!

Getting a daily dose of Vitamin C in a quick and easy way with OMFA Vitamin C - just pour and go!

You just read:

Get ready to experience a whole new level of Vitamin C supplements with the latest addition to the market from OMFA!

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more