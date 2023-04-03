Feed Probiotics Market worth US$ 3.1 Billion 2022 with a CAGR of 7.9%-BY PMI

Feed Probiotics Market, By Type (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Other Types), By Application (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animal, others
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed Probiotics market is projected to grow from the US $ 3.1 Billion in 2022 to US$ 7.0 Billion by 2032. Mounting world population and the growing financial status of people in developing countries improve their demand for animal products. Which led to increase animal farming and create huge demand for the target market. For instance, according to fao.org accounted for around 40 % of the global value of agricultural output and support the source of revenue and food security of almost 1.3 billion people. However, flaunching prices of raw materials such as maize, wheat, barley, and others and strict regulatory rules for feed Probiotics hamper the market growth.
The report "Global Feed Probiotics Market by Type (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Other Types), by Application (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animal, others (equine and pets)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029".
Key Highlights:
• In Jun 2019 Asahi Calpis Wellness has launched a new probiotic tablet supplement that claims to help increase bone density.
• In May 2019 ADM Animal Nutrition has opened a new Animal Nutrition Technology Center in Decatur, Illinois. This facility aims to innovation in Animal Nutrition, offering capabilities to enhance customer collaboration and develop fully-tailored nutrition solutions.
The global Feed Probiotics market is segmented based on By Type, by Application, and region.
By Type, the global Feed Probiotics market is classified into Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Other Types. By Application, the global Feed Probiotics market is classified into Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animal, and others (equine and pets). Aquaculture segment is expected to show the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Owing to the rise in demand for seafood globally. Already, fish signifies 16 per cent of all animal protein consumed worldwide, and this amount of the world's food basket is expected to increase as customers with rising incomes, search for higher value seafood and as aquaculture thus the demand for seafood increases.
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Feed Probiotics Market development:
Increasing demand for meat and dairy products: The growing global population and increasing disposable incomes are driving the demand for meat and dairy products. Feed probiotics are used to improve the digestive health and overall performance of animals, resulting in higher yields and better quality products.
Growing awareness of animal health and welfare: The increasing awareness of animal health and welfare is driving the demand for feed probiotics as they are considered a natural and safe alternative to antibiotics, which have been associated with the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Rising demand for natural and organic feed: The increasing demand for natural and organic feed is driving the demand for feed probiotics as they are considered a natural and sustainable alternative to chemical additives.
Increasing investments in research and development: Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research and development of feed probiotics to discover new strains and improve the properties of existing strains.
Growing demand from emerging economies: The increasing industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies are driving the demand for feed probiotics as they are essential for maintaining the health and productivity of animals in intensive animal husbandry operations. The growing population and increasing demand for animal protein in these economies are expected to drive the growth of the feed probiotics market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global feed probiotics market accounted for US$ 3.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on by type, by livestock and region.
• By type global feed probiotics market is classified into lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, and other types.
• By livestock, global Feed Probiotics market is classified into Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animal, others (equine and pets)
• By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the target market. Owing to the population density and the growing demand for the livestock such factor boosting the growth for the target market. Additionally There development in the production facilities and risk-management in the livestock sector that's the result as an increase in the production of animal feed which has opened a countless of opportunities for the vendors that manufacture animal feed Probiotics.
Key Players:
• Provita Eurotech Ltd
• Life Products Inc.
• Calpis Co. Ltd
• Chr. Hansen A/S
• Lallemand Inc.
• Danisco A/S
• DSM Nutritional Products Inc.
• Orffa International Holding
• Novus International Inc.
• Kemin Industries Inc.
Questions Answered in Feed Probiotics Market research report:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the growth opportunities in the market?
6. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
7. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
8. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Fructose Market-By Product (High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrup, and Fructose Solids), By Application (Dairy Products, Beverages, Processed Food, Bakery & Cereals, Confectionery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Food Rheology Modifiers Market- By Type (Emulsifiers, Anti-Caking Agent, Hydrocollides, Gelatin Gum, Xanthan Gum, and Others), By Application (Dairy and Frozen Products, Beverage, Confectionery, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Oils and Fats, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here