Space Propulsion System Market worth US$ 10.4 Billion 2023 registering a significant CAGR of 13.06% -By PMI

The report "Global Space Propulsion System Market, By Spacecraft (Chemical Propulsion Systems, Electric Propulsion Systems, and Other Propulsion Systems), By Launch Vehicle (Solid Propulsion System, Liquid Propulsion System, and Hybrid Propulsion System), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2023”.
The space propulsion system market is a rapidly growing industry that designs, manufactures, and sells propulsion systems for spacecraft. These systems are used to provide the necessary thrust for spacecraft to move through space and can use a variety of technologies, including chemical rockets, ion thrusters, nuclear propulsion, and solar sails.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for satellite launches, which require reliable and efficient propulsion systems to deliver payloads into orbit. Additionally, the growing interest in long-term space exploration missions has created a need for advanced propulsion technologies that can travel farther and more efficiently in space.
Key Highlights:
• In February 2020, Aerojet Rocketdyne has been awarded a $63.2 millionOther Transaction Authority by the U.S. Navy to develop an advanced propulsion system for the MK 54 MOD 2 Advanced Lightweight Torpedo (ALWT)
• In June 2019, NASA selected six research and development projects under its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program Phase II funding for the development of new high-impulse thrusters and communication technologies for spacecraft
• In November 2019, Blue Origin chosen for NASA commercial lunar payload services (CLPS) initiative
• Initiative by government and private sector
• Demand for low-cost small satellites and development of reusable space launch vehicles
• Shift from traditional propulsions (chemical propulsion system) in spacecraft to the new generation propulsions systems (electric propulsion system)
• Dominance of satellite propulsion systems
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of spacecraft launch vehicle, and region.
• By spacecraft, the global market is segmented into chemical propulsion systems, electric propulsion systems, and other propulsion systems.
• By launch vehicle, the target market is classified into solid propulsion system, liquid propulsion system, and hybrid propulsion system.
• By region, North America is the fastest growing region. Economic growth, expansion of the commercial & military aviation, and increase in the number of space expeditions are factors driving the growth of the North America propulsion systems market.
The prominent player operating in the global space propulsion system market includes Honeywell International Inc., Safran SA, Blue Origin, Moog Inc., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Accion Systems Inc., IHI Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some frequently ask questions about Space Propulsion System Market:
1. What is the space propulsion system market?
The space propulsion system market refers to the industry that designs, manufactures, and sells space propulsion systems to space agencies, commercial companies, and other customers in the space industry.
2. What are the major players in the space propulsion system market?
The major players in the space propulsion system market include Aerojet Rocketdyne, Airbus Defence and Space, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX.
3. What factors affect the space propulsion system market?
The space propulsion system market is affected by a variety of factors, including the demand for satellite launches, the need for long-term space exploration missions, advances in technology, and government policies and regulations.
4. What is the future of the space propulsion system market?
The future of the space propulsion system market is likely to be shaped by advances in technology, such as the development of new materials and more efficient propulsion systems. The market is also likely to be influenced by the growing demand for satellite launches and the increasing interest in long-term space exploration missions, as well as by government policies and regulations related to space exploration and commercial space activities.
