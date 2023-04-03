KickAss Products scores a try, signing on as a Major Sponsor of the North Queensland Cowboys NRL & NRLW Teams

KickAss Products and North Queensland Cowboys (Image Supplied North Queensland Cowboys)
Australian Owned leading adventure brand, KickAss Products, signs on as major sponsor of the the North Queensland Cowboys
ACACIA RIDGE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For almost 20 years, KickAss Products has been powering Adventures big and small. Many of our customers have created lifelong memories in North Queensland.
Because of our long relationship with Powering Adventures in North Queensland, we proudly announce signing on as a Major Sponsor of the North Queensland Cowboys.
Kickass Founder & Chairman Klaeton Sheehan said “Our customers have great adventures in North Queensland, so when the opportunity to become a Major Sponsor of the North Queensland Cowboys presented itself, I immediately knew we had to bring both of our KickAss brands together.”
Michael Cooke, Chief Executive Officer KickAss, added, “We are delighted that KickAss Products has been able to partner with a community-owned organization with a long history of strong performance on the field and broad community engagement off the field, just like KickAss Products.”
North Queensland Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said “KickAss Products is an adventure brand with a difference – pairing high-quality adventure products with tongue-in-cheek marketing that encourages anyone with a love of the outdoors to ‘get out and have a go’,”
“It’s a down-to-earth message that resonates with our squad who, when not on the field, enthusiastically embrace all of the outdoor adventures North Queensland’s diverse natural environment can throw at them.”
KickAss Group Chief Experience & Growth Officer Jason Bradshaw said, “The decision to sign on as a Major Sponsor was an easy one; our two brands represent what it truly means to be Australian – a CAN DO, WINNING ATTIUDE while remaining humble and deeply connected with our customers, fans and the community at large.”
Today’s announcement by KickAss Products represents its ongoing commitment to the North Queensland community.
