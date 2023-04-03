Textured Soy Protein Market Size Worth $2.1 Billion by 2026 With CAGR of 8.7% | Allied Market Research

The global demand for Textured Soy Protein is expected to increase, as consumers are limiting the consumption of meat due to increase in health concerns.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Textured Soy Protein Market by Nature and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global textured soy protein market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of Porter's Five Forces, top impacting factors, top investment pockets, market players, growth scenario, and risk factors.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6130

Textured soy protein (TSP) is obtained from defatted soy flour, which is produced by grinding defatted soy flakes. Textured soy protein has substantial protein content and fiber with low fat. It is available in dried chunks, powder, or granular form in the market. It has a mild taste, but can be added to the meals to increase their protein content. Moreover, textured soy protein has a similar texture to beef and other meats, and thus are used as a substitute to meat products.

Key Players Are:

The key players operating in the textured soy protein industry are DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS INC, Kellog Company, Wilmar International Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd, Pacific Soybean & Grain, and Gremount International Company Limited.

Procure Complete Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7d105b350c7e32e1c1e5306afd1cde1b

Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Regional Outlook:

The global textured soy protein market analysis has been studied across nature, application, and region. On the basis of nature, the textured soy protein market is classified into organic, conventional, and non-GMO. By application, it is fragmented into food & beverages industry and feed industry. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Textured Soy Protein Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Textured Soy Protein Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6130

Soybean meal is one of the major source of protein sources of feed and is being traded on commercial level on the basis of protein content. Soy protein concentrate (SPC) contains 63-65% of protein, and is the prime raw material in farmed salmon feeds. Textured soy protein is expected to endure significant growth of value sales due to rise in awareness about the higher protein (60-85%) composition of the product among feed formulators.

Browse Similar Reports:

Soy Protein Isolate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-protein-isolate-market-A17386

Soybean Meal Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soybean-meal-market

Bakery Enzymes Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-enzymes-market-A14368

Adaptogens Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adaptogens-market-A16862

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.