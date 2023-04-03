Deuce Am Tour adds Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to the Tour

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deuce Am Tour announced today that Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020, and 2021, will be the official whiskey of the National Amateur Tour.
“What we have created is a professionally run national competitive golf league for amateurs with a twist and elevating the experience for all involved. Uncle Nearest will be leveling up the 19th Hole experience by providing a “sip and smoke” experience paired with a select group of cigar manufacturers,” said Tarek DeLavallade, the Am Tours Founder & Commissioner. “Our intention is to be very creative in providing a unique golf experience for our players first and providing an activation like no other for our national and local partners.”
Rawnica Dillingham, Director of Specialty Markets for Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey shared, “We are extremely excited to join the Deuce Am Tour and feel that whiskey can and should be enjoyed during and after a wonderful round of golf. Uncle Nearest is here for it.”
Tarek added, “Just how Liv Golf has shifted the perception and experience for the professional tour players, the Deuce Am Tour is that change we’ve all been waiting for that focuses primarily on the amateurs overall experience! We will encourage a unique and different event that is still very competitive, however very much about a VIBE! From the championship golf courses, pairing parties, product giveaways, cigars, premium whiskey, flashy clothes, music, money games, and good looking people – our tournaments will be everything the others aren’t.”
The Deuce Am Tour will travel to 6 Destinations in 12 Months throughout the US starting in February in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, DMV, and Ft> Lauderdale.
About Deuce
Headquartered in Windermere, Fl., Deuce is one of the fastest growing brand in the Golf and Lifestyle Industry. The parent company that manages the e-commerce brand Deuce, Promotional Product Portal with over 25k items Deuce Promo, as well as the 11 Destination Amateur Event Series – Deuce Am Tour. The brand’s purpose is to challenge what a brand is capable of doing in an industry typically confined to a category or collection. Deuce specializes in headwear, golf gloves, belts, luxury duffle bags, leather cigar pouches and humidors, lighters and much more. A transformative company that is shifting annually and challenging not only the industry, but themselves to grow beyond the ecosystem of lifestyle accessories.
About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The portfolio is the Most Awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021, with over 500 awards and accolades since the brands 2017 launch, including 59 Best in Class honors. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, restaurants, as well as at its 323-acre distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., dubbed as “Malt Disney World.” For more information, please visit the Uncle Nearest website, and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.