Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 3, 2023

Toronto, Ontario







Private meetings.







12:30 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address and participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will help grow Canada's economy and invest in Canadians.









To register for the event, visit: https://bot.com/Events/Federal-Budget-Insights-Deputy-PM-Freeland









Notes for media: Open coverage.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.







2:15 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store to meet with families and employees.









Notes for media: Photo opportunity only.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:00 p.m.