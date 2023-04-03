Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 3, 2023

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,863 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address and participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will help grow Canada's economy and invest in Canadians.
To register for the event, visit: https://bot.com/Events/Federal-Budget-Insights-Deputy-PM-Freeland
Notes for media:
2:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store to meet with families and employees.
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/02/c0988.html