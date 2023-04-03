Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 3, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario

Private meetings.

12:30 p.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address and participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will help grow Canada's economy and invest in Canadians.



To register for the event, visit: https://bot.com/Events/Federal-Budget-Insights-Deputy-PM-Freeland 



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage. 
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.


2:15 p.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store to meet with families and employees.



Notes for media: 

  • Photo opportunity only. 
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:00 p.m.


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/02/c0988.html

