Crown Luxury Properties to Deliver 550 Residential Units

Abuja, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2023) - Crown Luxury Properties, the build-to-sell (BTS) assets unit of Nigeria master-developer Crown Allied Global Reality Limited, has announced that over 8,500 residential units are currently under construction across its various masterplans and is set to deliver around 500 units later this year.

Announcing this at the media session with Dotmount Communications on March 21, Crown Luxury said it has already delivered more than 600 residential units in 2022 across prime locations, including Signature Apartments Surulere Lagos, Crown Legacy City Phase 1, Epe, Opp Lekki Int'l Airport, Crown Oakland City, Lugbe, Abuja, Crown Elevation City, Lugbe, Abuja and Crown Heritage City, Osun state amongst others.

A leading developer of residential assets in Nigeria, Crown Luxury Properties stressed that it remained committed to delivering quality homes and communities to its customers and residents while ensuring that all future projects are completed within its stated time frames.

Crown Luxury Properties is helmed by group CEO Dr. Gbadewole Amos Kayode and his wife Olubunmi Amos, the Managing director of the company. "Different geographical locations come with different challenges, and each country has its own challenges. For example, as Nigerians we have the advantage of nationality, but the challenge here is that they have to be the ones to provide roads, water, and electricity. In Ghana, the cost of movement of cement and other materials through land is difficult due to custom duties and other taxes, making it more expensive but not as expensive as purchasing these raw materials in Ghana. Rwanda is a peaceful and good environment, but acquiring land if you're not a citizen is difficult; however, we were able to register our company there seamlessly."

"We have our housing estates in different locations in Abuja: Guzape, Kasana, Asokoro Extension, Asokoro, Airport Road, Idu, Karu, these locations have different providers of fiber optics," says Amos.

"In Lagos we have different companies that provides internet for our estates in Lagos. We have estates in Ikorodu, about 2800 housing units that Crown Sunrise City, in Epe; Crown Legacy City Phase 1 facing the ongoing New Lekki International Airport and Phase 2. We have projects in the capital of Oyo State Nigeria, Ibadan".

"We have different products which spread towards different classes of people. For example, our Ecrest Estate in Guzape, a 5-bedroom duplex is 400 million naira for our HNIs, then for our middle-income individuals we have houses between 50 to 90million naira. We have in some other locations 5-bedroom duplexes that goes for 30million naira, we have a 4-bedroom semidetached that is 25million in some locations like Gwagwalada, Kubwa and other location in Lagos, Ogun and more."

"We have the Crown Smart City 1-3 in Karsana. We also have commercial properties like the 600 units in Crown Mall around Adama Stadium in Ibadan for business people. We are building a banking hall and a cinema in there as well, with prices going for 7million naira per unit but you can pay 500 thousand naira as initial deposit and continue payment for two years. We found it difficult to get approval for Crown Smart City Phase 3 which took us 6months because of the challenge with the payment platforms. We have also had to build bridges to make good access for our clients there."

These projects include;

LAGOS

The Signature Apartments, Surulere, Lagos. Crown Legacy City Phase 1, Epe, Opp Lekki Int'l Airport. Crown Legacy City, Phase 2. Epe. Crown Sunrise City, Ikorodu,Lagos. Crown waterfront Estate, Ibeku-Lekki,Lagos.

ABUJA

Crown Shelfied City, Asokoro,Abuja. Crown Hilltop Estate, Guzape, Asokoro Extension Crown Signature Villa, Karmo, Abuja Crown Elevation City, Lugbe,Abuja Crown Smart City, Karsana, Abuja Crown Smart City, Annex, Karsana, Crown Smart City, Phase 2, Karsana. Crown Hiltop City, Apo, Abuja. Crown Metro City, Idu Train Station, Idu, Abuja. Crown Diamond City, Gwagwalada,Abuja. Crown Mega City, Lugbe ,Abuja. Crown Vista City,Lugbe, Abuja, Crown Golden City, Lugbe,Abuja Crown Oakland City, Lugbe, Abuja Crown Luxury Estate, Airport Road,Abuja. Etc

Ibadan

600 units Sabo Ultra-mordern Market, Ibadan. ELITE City Terraces and Apartment, Agodi GRA,Ibadan

Osun State

Crown Heritage city, Abeere, Osun State.

On the record-breaking performance, Crown Luxury Properties Founder Dr Amos said: " Crown Allied Global Reality Limited, is extremely proud to be the industry leader in development and construction and we remain committed to delivering our highly anticipated upcoming projects within the stated timeframes."

"Our success and year on year profit is due to the diligence of our shareholders, management and highly skilled staff and we look forward to continuous growth and success through digital innovation and the adoption of future-forward concepts," he added.

Web: www.crownluxuryproperties.com

Social media: @crownluxuryproperties

Email: Crownalllied@yahoo.com

Office: No 2, Samora Machel Street, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja

Tel: +234 909 999 7341, +234 909 999 7342

