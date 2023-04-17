Chartered Institute Announces Launch of Chartered M&A Financial Modeling Analyst (CMAA™) Program

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces Accredited CMAA™ Program for Finance Professionals and M&A Practitioners
SINGAPORE, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a leading global provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is proud to unveil the Chartered M&A Financial Modeling Analyst (CMAA™) program. In collaboration with thought leaders and top industry experts from prestigious institutions, this innovative program is designed to empower professionals with the essential knowledge and tools to excel in M&A financial modeling and drive tangible results.
The CMAA™ program encompasses a broad spectrum of subjects, including M&A financial modeling, deal structuring, valuation techniques, due diligence, and post-merger integration. Participants will gain insights into the latest industry trends and best practices while acquiring hands-on experience through case studies and real-world simulations.
"As the M&A landscape evolves, there is a pressing need for finance professionals who possess the skills and knowledge required to navigate complex transactions and create value." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CMAA™ program addresses this need by equipping professionals with the expertise necessary to excel in this dynamic field."
Upon completing the CMAA™ program, graduates will receive the Chartered M&A Financial Modeling Analyst (CMAA™) designation, a trademarked credential that is globally demanded and recognized by companies and organizations across the industry and exclusively granted to professionals who have successfully passed our accredited program. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Principles.
For more information about the CMAA program and to register, please visit the following website:
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Contact
Yenny Ang
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
+ +65 67169980
email us here