Coal liquefication Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs, and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Coal liquefication Production” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Coal liquefication.

Report Features Details Product Name Coal liquefication Process Included Coal Liquefication Production From Indirect LiquefactionCoal Liquefication Production From Direct Liquefaction Segments Covered Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance

Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance Raw Material and Product/s Specifications: Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment

Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment Land and Site Cost: Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital

Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital Variable Cost: Raw Material, Utilities

Raw Material, Utilities Fixed Cost: Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges

Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges Financing Costs: Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans

Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans Depreciation Charges

General Sales and Admin Costs

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Coal liquefication production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Coal liquefication Production Process:

1. Coal Liquefication Production From Indirect Liquefaction: This report provides the cost structure of coal liquefication by the indirect liquefaction process across coal liquefication manufacturing plants. During the process, coal gets turned into synthesis gas or syngas, which is a mix of CO and H2 gas that undergoes further conversion to create light hydrocarbon fuels like gasoline and diesel via three processes, including methanol synthesis, Fischer–Tropsch synthesis, and methanation.

2. Coal Liquefication Production From Direct Liquefaction: This report provides the cost structure of coal liquefication done across coal liquefication manufacturing plants by direct liquefaction. During this method, coal is exposed to hydrogen at a temperature of 450°C with elevated pressure in the presence of recycled solvent and iron-based catalyst for the duration of one hour. It leads to coal's hydrocarbon structure's breakdown from solid to liquid form. At last, to produce consumable oil, it goes through intensive upgrading.

Product Definition:

Coal liquefication is a process where coal gets transformed into liquid fuels or petrochemicals. The process is carried out via two routes, the direct and indirect routes. Its products are classified as the new generation of fuel substitutes, but their composition differs from petroleum fuel specifications: they primarily comprise aromatics, naphthenes, polycondensed naphthenic and aromatic structures, and heteroatomic compounds.

Market Drivers:

The Coal liquefication industry is being driven by the growing popularity of the process in nations that have surplus coal supply, including China and the USA, which gives them a competitive advantage from the conversion since it reduces the reliance on imported liquid fuels. It also offers the prospect of economically producing hydrogen, which creates newer opportunities in the market. Also, the process becomes more eco-friendly as the process can be incorporated with carbon capture and storage along with biomass which will boost the market expansion.

