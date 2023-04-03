Outback Equipment Unveils New Warehouse Containing A Wider Range of Products

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2023) - Australian-owned outdoor gear retailer, Outback Equipment moves to a new massive warehouse in Brisbane, Australia.

Photo - Outback Equipment

The new 3000m2 warehouse in Brisbane's Acacia Ridge allows Outback Equipment to house an extensive range of outdoor products, catering to growing customer demands. With ample space for storage and display, customers can easily view larger outdoor pieces. Equipped with the latest technology, the warehouse ensures efficient order fulfilment and quick dispatch times.

"We're thrilled to be opening our new warehouse in a better location for both our customers and suppliers," said Jaime Chee, Director of Outback Equipment. "From just starting in a small shared warehouse to moving to this new big warehouse is really a glow-up we are extremely proud about," he adds.

The new warehouse showcases Outback Equipment's success in providing dependable, high-quality outdoor accessories in Australia that enhance enthusiasts' outdoor experiences.

"Through this new warehouse, we hope to better serve our customers with a wider range of products staffed with experienced and knowledgeable salespeople who are on hand to provide advice and answer any questions," says Jourdan Wong, Outback Equipment Director.

Outback Equipment aims to make laying the groundwork for any outdoor trip as easy as possible with helpful guides, plenty of information, experienced customer service representatives, and part finders. With a range of more than 250 well-known brands that are personally tried and tested, Outback Equipment is poised to become the go-to destination for all things outdoor in Australia.

"Whether it is a simple trip or a big outdoor adventure, Outback Equipment supplies them with the right tools. We stand out on our commitment to offering the highest level of customer service. And with our new warehouse, we hope to give much better service," Wong adds.

Outback Equipment's new warehouse is located at Brisbane, Acacia Ridge, and is open on weekdays between 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.

About Outback Equipment

Outback Equipment is an outdoor retailer company that hosts Australia's largest range of outdoor accessories in 4x4, camping, marine, caravanning, fishing equipment, and boating supplies designed to withstand the rigors of the outdoors. Established in 2014 out of a fascination with light bars, it has provided adventure enthusiasts with the gear they need to explore the great outdoors with confidence and ease, powered by high-level customer satisfaction and exceptional service.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Sean Fisher

Email: marketing@outbackequipment.com.au

Website: https://www.outbackequipment.com.au/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160976