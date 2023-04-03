GWG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GWG Holdings, Inc. and Encourages holders of L Bonds or Preferred Stock of GWG to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or the "Company") GWGHQ in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired L Bonds or Preferred Stock of GWG ("GWG securities") between December 23, 2017, and April 20, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 30, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts about GWG's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that (i) they intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets, (ii) GWG's life insurance investment business had failed, and (iii) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, Defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi scheme.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GWG securities and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

