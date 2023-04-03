Blockpass Achieves ISO Info Security Certification from British Assessment Bureau

HONG KONG, Apr 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is proud to announce that, through consulting and advisory firm Charmwood Risk Management, Blockpass UK is now certified to ISO 27001 by The British Assessment Bureau, a UKAS Accredited Organisation. The award of this certificate (meeting the requirements of BS EN ISO/IEC 27001:2017) confirms Blockpass' ability to provide KYC and AML tools for cryptocurrencies, Defi and other regulated industries globally, demonstrating the suitability of Blockpass for companies seeking regulatory solutions in any jurisdiction. The certificate is available to view here: https://cvs.babcert.com/babcert.asp?c=241611&v=k34q1g2c2q

Charmwood Risk Management is a consulting and advisory firm with a global team specializing in supporting businesses with; implementation, internal auditing, staff training and maintenance of a broad range of ISO Management Systems Certifications such as ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, ISO14001, ISO 45001, and many more including technical specifications such as Tisax and PAS 2060 (Carbon Neutrality) and bespoke supply chain audits. Charmwood Risk Management are also approved providers of technical consultancy services by several UKAS Accredited Certification Bodies.

The British Assessment Bureau awards internationally-recognised certificates that are accredited by UKAS - the government-appointed national accreditation body for the United Kingdom. Accreditation by the British Assessment Bureau determines the competence and integrity of organizations, with the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management standard requiring businesses to securely manage information assets and data to an internationally recognised standard, as well as providing a robust approach for managing assets including customer and employee details, intellectual property, financial information and third-party data.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently, with around one million verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users, including those with unhosted wallets, with reusable digital identity profiles.

Anthony Matthews, Managing Director Charmwood Risk Management Ltd, said: "Congratulations to all at Blockpass UK, this is an excellent achievement! ISO Management Systems are fully embedded within the culture and ethos of everything Blockpass does. Since the company embarked on their journey and successfully achieved UKAS Accredited Certification to ISO 27001 with the British Assessment Bureau, all of the staff have truly embraced the principles of ISO, from the board of directors to the delivery teams. We very much look forward to working with you all and being part of your continued future success."

"We're very happy to have achieved this certification, which joins our recent Cyber Essentials Plus certification in showcasing our ability to provide safe and secure solutions." said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Whilst we ensure we keep to the highest standards for regulatory requirements and good practices, it is vindicating to have the standard of our work verified by an internationally trusted body such as the British Assessment Bureau."

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations and legal developments have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-Chain KYC(R), the only live zero knowledge solution for Crypto KYC, and Unhosted Wallet KYC solution finally enabling blockchains and DeFi platforms to have a compliance layer. Through its work with Animoca Brands from early 2022, Blockpass provides a zero knowledge KYC service where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is building trust in the Crypto Economy by providing....

- A home for all your Crypto KYC needs - KYC & AML for DeFi, exchanges & blockchains, Travel Rule provision for regulated VASPs, and blockchain forensics.

- A decentralized network of around one million crypto enthusiasts with portable KYC profiles and around one thousand business customers.

- The fastest, most affordable, fully stacked KYC & AML screening in the Crypto sector.

- The first and only KYC & AML "Crypto Travel Rule" solution for unhosted wallets.

In 2021, Blockpass was invited to enter the Cohort 7 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority Sandbox to offer a pilot our solutions for the UK market. Blockpass also introduced the On-Chain KYC(R) solution that enables customers to access zero-knowledge verification of users so they can access provably completed verifications and adhere to standards without seeing the underpinning data. In 2022, Animoca Brands and Yuga Labs utilized On-Chain KYC(R) when they verified over 150,000 users in the $320 million Otherside NFT sale - the largest to date in Crypto sector history.

