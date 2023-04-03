Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 3, 2023

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,815 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Val-d'Or, Quebec
11:25 a.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local grocery store to meet with families and employees.
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2023 measures that will make life more affordable for Canadians. A media availability will follow.
La Corne, Quebec
3:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with employees of Sayona.
8:15 a.m.
|
An interview with the Prime Minister will air on Radio-Canada's in Abitibi-Témiscamingue Des matins en or with David Chabot.
