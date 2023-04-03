Filipino Hip-Hop Producer Egyboi Cruz Launches New Website for Exclusive Drill Beats

Hip-Hop Producer Egyboi Launches New Website for Exclusive Drill Beats
Beatmaker and single dad of two. Balancing music and parenting isn't easy, but it's something I'm proud of. Inspiring others to pursue dreams and be there for their kids.”
— Egyboi
CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egyboi Cruz, a talented hip-hop producer and beatmaker, has launched a new website dedicated to selling his exclusive hip-hop drill beat. The website beat.egyboi.com, features a range of beats across multiple genres, including R&B, trap, old school, and drill.
Egyboi, who is originally from the Philippines and currently based in Japan, has gained a strong following on YouTube for his free beats. With the launch of his new website, he hopes to connect with more artists and offer them high-quality drill type beats to elevate their music.
"I am excited to launch my new website and offer artists around the world exclusive access to my beats," said Egyboi. "I take pride in my work and always strive to create unique and engaging beats that elevate the music of my clients."
In addition to his website, Egyboi can also be found on social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. He regularly posts updates about his music and offers insights into his creative process.
Egyboi has been producing beats for over a decade and has developed a keen sense of what makes a beat stand out. He has worked with numerous artists around the world and has been praised for his ability to create beats that perfectly complement their unique styles.
For artists looking to take their music to the next level, Egyboi Cruz's website offers a range of high-quality drill beat to choose from. With his expertise in melodic drill, uk drill, emotional type drill , and dark type beat, artists are sure to find the perfect beat to match their style.
