Rutland Barracks // Possession of cocaine, impeding, warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4002038

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2023 at approximately 0116 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street, Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, Impeding, arrest on warrant.

ACCUSED: Christopher Jones

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont

ACCUSED: Melissa Godette

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 2, 2023, at approximately 0116 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Meadow Street, in the City of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Melissa Godette, Troopers learned that she had an active warrant for her arrest. While speaking with the passenger, Christopher Jones, indicators of drug activity were observed. A K-9 was deployed, and the vehicle and the passenger were seized to apply for a search warrant. Upon arrival at the barracks, cocaine fell off Jones's person. Troopers also located paraphernalia and more cocaine that Jones had hidden in the seat of the cruiser. Jones was processed at Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of possession of cocaine and impeding public officers.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/22/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.