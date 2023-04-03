Rutland Barracks // Possession of cocaine, impeding, warrant

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,815 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4002038
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/02/2023 at approximately 0116 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Street, Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, Impeding, arrest on warrant.
ACCUSED: Christopher Jones
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont
ACCUSED: Melissa Godette
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 2, 2023, at approximately 0116 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Meadow Street, in the City of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Melissa Godette, Troopers learned that she had an active warrant for her arrest. While speaking with the passenger, Christopher Jones, indicators of drug activity were observed. A K-9 was deployed, and the vehicle and the passenger were seized to apply for a search warrant. Upon arrival at the barracks, cocaine fell off Jones's person. Troopers also located paraphernalia and more cocaine that Jones had hidden in the seat of the cruiser. Jones was processed at Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of possession of cocaine and impeding public officers.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/22/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.