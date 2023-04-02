PM: “Solomon Games produced impressive performances.”

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP is elated the Solomon Games has produced impressive performances, an excellent platform for our athletes, as we head toward the November Pacific Games.

The Solomon Games is but one part of our journey to go for forty Gold Medals in this year’s Pacific Games, Prime Minister Sogavare stated.

Officially closing the 2023 Solomon Games last Friday, Prime Minister Sogavare is impressed……..“new champions have emerged and some current champions retained their titles.”

He adds, some of the athletes have produced impressive performances….“For instance, the winning time for the ‘men’s 100 meters final’ of 10.79 seconds, is less than half a second behind the current South Pacific Games record of 10.31 seconds and the silver and bronze medal times of 10.48 and 10.56 seconds respectively.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the athletes performances adding, sports federations and coaches had the best opportunity to help them reach new heights in their chosen sports.

PM Sogavare further stated, the process of a cultural change in the Solomon Games has started. For too long, these Games have focused too much on Honiara and not enough on our provinces.

The Government is reaching out to the difficult parts of our country, to ensure every citizen is able to enjoy their right to physical activity and sport.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the Ministry of Home Affairs and everyone who have done a sterling job in the success of the 2023 Solomon Games.

The overall champion of this year’s Solomon Games is Malaita Province.

Gold Medal presentation to the Women’s Rugby champions, Western Province by Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga MP.

Men’s Rugby Gold Medal winners, RENBEL receiving their prize from Home Affairs Minister, Hon. Christopher Laore MP.

Minister of Provincial Government Hon. Rollen Seleso MP presenting the fairest team trophy to Choiseul Province.

