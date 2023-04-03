Arkansas Survivors Affected by the Recent Severe Storms and Tornadoes Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,815 in the last 365 days.
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas homeowners and renters in three counties who sustained damage from the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31 could be eligible for help from FEMA. The designated counties for FEMA Individual Assistance are Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski.
The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:
Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from effects of the event.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
Businesses and residents can apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerAssistance@sba.gov.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.
