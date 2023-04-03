Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,815 in the last 365 days.

Arkansas Survivors Affected by the Recent Severe Storms and Tornadoes Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas homeowners and renters in three counties who sustained damage from the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31 could be eligible for help from FEMA. The designated counties for FEMA Individual Assistance are Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
  • Your Social Security number, if available
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from effects of the event.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

  • For small businesses, those engaged in agriculture and most nonprofits: Up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.
  • For homeowners: Up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary residence. For homeowners and renters: Up to $40,000 is available to replace personal property, including vehicles.

Businesses and residents can apply online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerAssistance@sba.gov.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4698. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

You just read:

Arkansas Survivors Affected by the Recent Severe Storms and Tornadoes Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more