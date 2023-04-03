HealthBridge and Philadelphia Union Join Forces to Provide Innovative Chiropractic Care

HealthBridge is thrilled to announce their partnership with the Philadelphia Union as a Preferred Chiropractic Partner.

PHILADELPHIA , April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthBridge has announced a new partnership with the Philadelphia Union, making them a Preferred Chiropractic Partner. HealthBridge's reputation as a leading chiropractic provider with multiple locations in the Philadelphia area is the perfect fit for this partnership with the powerhouse Major League Soccer club.

"Having an opportunity to become a preferred chiropractic partner for the Philadelphia Union, an elite MLS soccer team, brings a new level of credibility and validation to the HealthBridge organization," stated Dr. David Craven, Partner at HealthBridge.

As part of this exciting collaboration, HealthBridge will have the privilege of being featured on certain field boards, concourse signs, and LEDs around Subaru Park, as well as a postgame videoboard feature. Additionally, this partnership will provide chiropractic care for the Union staff while contributing to the Union's overall health and wellness efforts throughout the season.

"Having the same vision, work ethic and the drive to provide a unique and lasting experience makes this partnership really special. It's about performance, outcomes and providing a lasting encounter through better health and entertainment," stated Dr. Matthew Marcus, Partner of HealthBridge, "Our team has always been ambitious about performance and positive patient outcomes through innovative chiropractic care which aligns with professional performance, staying healthy and winning a championship! That's always been the vision and our mission for the community."

With more than 30 years of experience and 10 locations across Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, HealthBridge has built a reputation for being the leading conservative chiropractic platform to treat musculoskeletal injuries. While offering a wide range of chiropractic, therapeutic and holistic non-invasive treatment solutions, HealthBridge has assembled the best chiropractic physicians across eastern Pennsylvania to execute on their patient outcome healthcare solution.

"It's about innovation, attention to detail, convenience and commitment to our patient outcomes," stated Dr. Jon Panucci, Partner at HealthBridge.

With goals that include expansion to central and western Pennsylvania, the HealthBridge platform seems destined to re-think and execute on providing a new experience in conservative injury care. The HealthBridge team is focused on providing the highest level of chiropractic care. Along with cutting-edge onboarding technology and the newest non-invasive treatments, HealthBridge has created buzz in the alternative care space due to their patient experience and outcome driven care plans.

"The best environment for healing is where patients and health care providers can collaborate, feel comfortable, provide insight and support each other while stay committed to treatment plans for positive outcomes," says Dr. Larry Segal Partner of HealthBridge. "It's a team approach, working together to develop innovative care plans that prioritize our patients, that facilitates positive patient outcomes."

To schedule an appointment or ask questions about HealthBridge, please e-mail intake@healthbridgechiro.com or visit their website at www.healthbridgechiro.com.

Pull Quote

"Having the same vision, work ethic and the drive to provide a unique and lasting experience makes this partnership special. It's about performance, outcomes and providing a lasting encounter through better health and entertainment," stated Dr. Matthew Marcus, Partner of HealthBridge

Media Contact

Matthew Marcus, HealthBridge, 1 215-704-2121, drmarcus@healthbridgechiro.com, https://healthbridgechiro.com/

SOURCE HealthBridge