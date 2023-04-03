Sola Salons Celebrates Grand Opening of Costa Mesa at South Coast Metro Pointe Location

Sola Salons, the premier salon studios concept for established salon professionals, celebrated the grand opening of its newest salon in Costa Mesa, California, conveniently located inside Metro Pointe Shopping Center. Safe, fully-equipped individual studios now available for rent.

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons, the premier salon studios concept for established salon professionals, celebrated the grand opening of its newest salon in Costa Mesa, California this week. The new Sola location is conveniently located inside Metro Pointe Shopping Center and features a collection of 39 boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. This unique layout and intentional design allows stylists to operate their individual businesses in the safety of a completely private one-on-one space.

"We are thrilled to offer Sola's boutique salon concept in Costa Mesa, California. There are incredible possibilities for salon professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to expand their businesses here, while ensuring the upmost safety standards for their clients," said Jeremy Tebo, VP of Corporate Operations for Sola Salons. "We're excited to welcome so many skilled professionals into our salon to serve the Costa Mesa community."

Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and makeup artists. Studios are equipped with:

Private space with oversized sliding/locking door

Floor-to-ceiling sound-insulated walls

High-end hydraulic chair and modern custom cabinetry

Full spectrum lighting to emulate natural daylight

Utilities and WiFi included in weekly rental fee

On-site laundry facilities and other shared amenities

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 600 locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Brazil. Sola also launched BeautyHive™, an e-commerce platform providing a convenient, economical way for Sola independent beauty professionals to get their backbar supplies without the hassle of distributors or store visits. BeautyHive™ is the latest platform that Sola has created for its stylists with the goal of making their lives easier and helping their businesses grow. Sola has remained committed to technology and innovation to better support its rapidly growing community of more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals. With proprietary tools like its SolaGenius application and BookNow website feature, the brand continues to be regarded as the leading franchise concept in the salon studios sector.

"As the most dominant brand in the salon studios segment, we have created a turnkey solution for hundreds of thousands of beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. We are driven by our desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and live their best lives," said Christina Russell, CEO of Sola Salons. "With a wide variety of proprietary resources and tools, such as state-of-the-art technology and integrated marketing features, we ensure that our Sola beauty professionals are set up for long-term success from the very beginning."

The Sola Salons located at 901 South Coast Dr., Ste. 120B, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 offers 39 studios and 7,442 square feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. Private studios are still available for rent. For more information or to take a tour, visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/south-coast-metro-pointe, call our leasing manager Renu Agnihotri at (949) 478-6116 or email oc@solasalonstudios.com.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 600 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit http://www.solasalons.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Jones, Sola Salons, 1 (720) 581-8838, elizabeth.jones@solasalonstudios.com

SOURCE Sola Salons