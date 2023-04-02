Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:28 pm, the suspects entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 04105CG. The suspects and a vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: