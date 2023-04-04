Highschool Startup Begins User Testing of an Instant and Mobile Test for Early Detection of Neurodegeneration.

Vytal.ai begins user testing for NeurEye, a 30-second test for ocular biometrics indicative of neurodegenerative disease viable on any smartphone.
MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a rapid but thorough development period, Vytal.ai has begun user testing at local retirement homes with their titular product, NeurEye. NeurEye, fully HIPAA compliant and provisionally patented, walks a user through a 30-second gaze tracking test, allowing for rapid identification of gaze biometrics that have been shown by 100s of peer-reviewed publications to be associated with the early onset of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's'. Within minutes, a comprehensive and quantitative evaluation of a user's overall brain health is outputted on a seperate clinician-accessible platform, which a medical professional can easily interpret to help guide future treatment for the patient.
Vytal.ai began its foray into NeurEye with a comprehensive literature review linking various ocular biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases. The findings can be seen in this paper, https://osf.io/5jkum/, which has been open-sourced to allow doctors to understand the inner workings of Neureye, even those non-technically inclined, effectively allowing doctors to trust the tool that they are using.
COVID-19 caused a boom in the telemedicine industry. Still, telemedicine has yet to reach its true potential due to a lack of accessible and comprehensive diagnostics that can be used in an at-home setting. Vytal.ai effectively bridges this gap, allowing the telemedicine industry to reach its true potential.
Founded by Rohan Kalahasty and Sai Mattapalli in late 2021, Vytal.ai has grown to a team of 18 members, all united by the shared goal of democratizing early disease detection. Rohan has had extensive experience with both medicine and the startup space, having researched the linkage between eye movement and disease for two years at the Harvard Ophthalmology AI lab, and also led the development of a new incubation at Roivant, a bioscience startup incubator. Sai has researched the connection between auditory processing functions and neurodegenerative disease in zebrafish at Georgetown University’s Neurophysiology Lab and strategized B2C growth at Quantbase (YCW23).
Currently, the team at Vytal.ai is racing to raise a pre-seed funding round to fuel future groundbreaking R&D and break into the market. Those interested in learning more about Vytal.ai can visit our website: Vytal.ai
Our team will be attending TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, if you would like to meet in person, let us know!
Rohan Kalahasty
Vytal.ai
+1 703-395-5223
rohan@vytal.ai
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
You just read:
Highschool Startup Begins User Testing of an Instant and Mobile Test for Early Detection of Neurodegeneration.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.