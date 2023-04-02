Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Back to Basics Week by Launching the 2023 PaveDC Campaign

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, April 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by government officials and the Ward 5 community as she kicks off Back to Basics Week by launching the 2023 PaveDC campaign, the District’s initiative to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024. The Mayor will also highlight other “spring cleaning” operations as well as opportunities for residents to assist with keeping neighborhoods clean.

Back to Basics Week is an opportunity to showcase progress and innovations in city services, highlight the work of District Government employees, and share information with residents about how they can support their neighborhoods.

As part of her Fiscal Year 2024 Fair Shot budget, Mayor Bowser also added investments to continue the beautification for District communities by including $3.4 million to begin replacing every resident’s “Supercan” trash cans over the next eight years. To learn more about Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Budget, visit budget.dc.gov.

When:

Monday, April 3 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Everett Lott, Director, District Department of Transportation

Timothy Spriggs, Acting Director, Department of Public Works

Where:

Intersection of 13th Street NE and Quincy Street NE

*Closest Metro Station: Brookland-CUA*

*Closest Capital Bikeshare Station: 12th Street NW and Newton Street NE*

