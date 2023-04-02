Submit Release
Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:45 am, the suspects entered the victims’ residence at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm, which led to a physical altercation between the suspect and the victims. During the altercation, the suspect fired the handgun striking one of the victims. The suspects then took property and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, a 28-year-old adult male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felon In Possession. Three firearms were recovered. The detectives’ investigation also revealed the suspects and victims were known to each other.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, 28-year-old Nikia Cunninham, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

