Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 400 Block of 20th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:05 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, officers located a second victim, a juvenile male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.