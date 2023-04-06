5 Reasons Why VoIP Phone Service is Better for Business by Ooma Office, a Leading VoIP Business Phone Service

Businesses of all sizes are turning to VoIP for their business phone needs. Ooma Office, winner of PC Magazine’s Business Choice Award for Best VoIP System for 10 years in a row. Ooma Logo

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the largest national companies to the local real estate or dental office, businesses of all sizes throughout the U.S. are adopting VoIP for their business phone systems. There are many reasons for this and Ooma Office , winner of PC Magazine’s Business Choice Award for Best VoIP System for 10 years in a row, explains why.VoIP phones offer businesses more flexibility, huge cost savings, a range of advanced features and are a major upgrade from traditional phone systems for business. Even phone systems for small businesses deliver the same benefits. By making the switch, businesses will instantly unlock the ability to communicate more effectively both internally and externally.But what is the deeper impact of these benefits?Understanding VoIP VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) enables people to talk to each other over the internet instead of through old copper-wire landline systems, which are becoming relics. Many businesses are transitioning away from these systems towards modern VoIP phone service.When one uses a VoIP phone, they’re not tied to a specific location. They can make and receive business calls from their computer, tablet or smartphone. They can purchase special VoIP phones, but this isn’t necessary. Instead, they can use an adapter to upgrade their existing business phones.VoIP phone systems are easy to set up. The responsibility for maintaining the service falls on the provider, not the customer. There’s no need to install and maintain physical infrastructure the same way one would for an on-premises Private Branch Exchange (PBX) system. All that’s needed to get started is a stable broadband internet connection. If one is making the switch to a VoIP phone system, they can even keep their existing business phone number.Benefits of VoIPHere are the top five reasons why VoIP is better than traditional business phone systems.• Cost Savings – a primary reason businesses switch to VoIP is saving money. Traditional business phone service tends to cost around $40 to $50 per user per month. Compare that to VoIP systems, at around $20 per user per month. This saves businesses thousands of dollars yearly. And it’s not just about saving money, because users experience higher quality of service.• High Level of Flexibility – with VoIP, employees can access their phones from anywhere making it perfect for remote workers and employees who frequently travel or work outside the office. VoIP systems are also easy to scale up or down according to business needs. Businesses can choose their own phone numbers, select their own equipment and easily add new team members.• Superior Call Quality - VoIP phone systems reliably deliver higher call quality by digitizing audio and sending it through the internet. Technologies like voice compression, adaptive redundancy and more make this possible, and ensures that the static, disruptions and dropped calls with traditional phone systems are a thing of the past. Businesses will be free to communicate smoothly with customers and their teams.• Advanced Features – VoIP phone systems come with powerful features that enables businesses to operate more smoothly to deliver better customer experiences. Popular VoIP features include virtual receptionist; call management features including ring groups, call forwarding and voicemail; call logs, recordings and analytics; and mobile and desktop apps.• Ease of Use - many businesses find VoIP phone systems easier to use than analog equivalents. Many VoIP systems are cloud-based, digital-first solutions and have intuitive interfaces that are easy for new users to learn. It’s easy to install a VoIP system, too. Many providers offer out-of-the-box solutions that anyone can set up, sometimes in as little as 15 minutes or less.When a business upgrades to a VoIP system, it’s fundamentally changing the way its business communicates. The business is developing better relationships with their customers and their employees can work more effectively.Making the Switch to VoIPNot all VoIP systems work the same way. Some are easy for anyone to use; others are much more complex. Make sure to review customer satisfaction scores and user feedback before committing to a new phone system.To determine if a VoIP provider has a good reputation, look for high ratings from publications like PC Magazine, which annually surveys readers and presents Business Choice Awards.Ooma Office, winner of PC Magazine’s Business Choice Award for Best VoIP System for 10 years in a row, offers a set of features curated to meet the needs of small and medium businesses. Service plans start at $19.95 a month per user (excluding taxes and fees) with no long-term contract required.Customers have their choice of interface – conventional analog phones, IP phones, virtual service through the Ooma Office desktop and mobile apps, or any combination of the four. Advanced features such as a virtual receptionist, ring groups, video conferencing, text messaging, call queueing and multi-site access combine to make any size business sound big.To see how Ooma Office helped numerous businesses transform their communications, check out Ooma Customer Stories . To learn more or sign up, please visit www.ooma.com # # #

