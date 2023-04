365 Days of Autism by Lynn P. Browder

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV, USA, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Days of AutismLynn P. BrowderIndependently published November 29, 2022A Mother’s Daily Journey With Her Son Who Has Autism“Autism wasn’t important to me, until autism was important to me,” author Lynn Browder writes. 365 Days of Autism follows the everyday journey with the author and her son Owen who was diagnosis with autism at age three. The book is infused with encouragement, inspiration, and motivation through her daily stories that she shares while trying to find new ways to help her son. Learning to accept the challenges they face and helping him understand that every step he takes is a step forward provides her with the insight to see how precious his victories are and what they mean for his growth. The author hopes by sharing her story that it will help others to know they are not alone on this journey through life and that everyone’s story is important.Lynn Browder grew up in Florida and currently resides in South Charleston, West Virginia with her son Owen. Before moving to West Virginia, she also lived in Texas and Ohio. She had been writing every day for almost ten years when she decided to write her first book. After Owen was diagnosed with autism her focus changed to learning all she could to help him. In this book she shares her story of inspiration and how a positive attitude and determination can make a difference in your life. She also enjoys painting with her son. He was her inspiration to start painting so that together they could work on his fine motor skills. She also does a podcast about their journey with autism.