A Mother’s Daily Journey With Her Son Who Has Autism
“Autism wasn’t important to me, until autism was important to me,” author Lynn Browder writes. 365 Days of Autism follows the everyday journey with the author and her son Owen who was diagnosis with autism at age three. The book is infused with encouragement, inspiration, and motivation through her daily stories that she shares while trying to find new ways to help her son. Learning to accept the challenges they face and helping him understand that every step he takes is a step forward provides her with the insight to see how precious his victories are and what they mean for his growth. The author hopes by sharing her story that it will help others to know they are not alone on this journey through life and that everyone’s story is important.
Lynn Browder grew up in Florida and currently resides in South Charleston, West Virginia with her son Owen. Before moving to West Virginia, she also lived in Texas and Ohio. She had been writing every day for almost ten years when she decided to write her first book. After Owen was diagnosed with autism her focus changed to learning all she could to help him. In this book she shares her story of inspiration and how a positive attitude and determination can make a difference in your life. She also enjoys painting with her son. He was her inspiration to start painting so that together they could work on his fine motor skills. She also does a podcast about their journey with autism.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.