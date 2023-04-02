Submit Release
TEAMSTERS AT RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL OF DESIGN TO STRIKE

Workers Launch Strike Amid Fight for First Contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 3, workers at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) represented by Teamsters Local 251 will begin an open-ended strike in response to RISD's failure to negotiate with workers.

This strike comes less than two weeks after RISD Teamsters held a one-day unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. Local 251 has filed ULP charges against RISD for failing to pay a general wage increase and changing starting rates for workers without providing them with notice or an opportunity to bargain.

For the last several months, workers have been fighting to secure their first contract at the college while RISD has not bargained in good faith. Most recently, RISD ignored the workers' proposed contract from March 18. Local 251 represents 62 custodians, groundskeepers, and movers at RISD.

WHO:

RISD workers/Teamsters Local 251 members

RISD students


WHEN:                               

4:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 – TBD


WHERE: 

Rhode Island School of Design

20 Washington Place

Providence, RI 02903

Contact:
Matt Taibi, (401) 434-0454
mtaibi@teamster.org 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-at-rhode-island-school-of-design-to-strike-301787794.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251

