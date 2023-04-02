Governor Abbott Activates State Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Across Texas

TEXAS, April 2 - April 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather expected to impact communities across Texas beginning this afternoon through Tuesday. Additionally, the Governor directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) to support any requests for assistance from local officials.

"North, Central, and East Texans should prepare for severe storms to make their way through local communities today through Tuesday," said Governor Abbott. "With these storms having the potential to bring large hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and tornadoes, Texans should remain weather-aware, heed the guidance of their local officials, and have a plan set in place for themselves and their loved ones in case of an emergency. The State of Texas is ready to assist any calls for local assistance, and I thank all of our emergency management teams and personnel across the state who are protecting their fellow Texans this Holy Week."

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), severe storms are expected to impact the northern half of the state, including areas of North, Central, and East Texas beginning this afternoon. NWS forecasts anticipate an additional round of storms to impact the state on Tuesday. Severe weather threats include the potential for large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain resulting in flash flooding. Additionally, elevated-to-critical fire weather is forecast in West and Northwest Texas through mid-week.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban search and rescue teams, swiftwater boat squads

Texas Department of State Health Services — Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Severe Weather Packages including ambulances, ambulance buses, and emergency medical service personnel

The following state agencies have been requested to report to the SOC:

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Public Safety

TDEM has also readied the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Urban search and rescue teams

The activated resources have been mobilized in addition to the state wildfire response resources deployed by TDEM at the Governor’s direction last week.

Severe weather safety information can be accessed at texasready.gov and wildfire tips can be found at tfsweb.tamu.edu/currentsituation.