Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for First Quarter 2023

In the first quarter, we produced over 440,000 vehicles and delivered over 422,000 vehicles.

We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC.

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating lease accounting

Model S/X

19,437

10,695

10%

Model 3/Y

421,371

412,180

5%

Total

440,808

422,875

5%

***

Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2023 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q1 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q1 2023 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com.

***

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q1 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230402005042/en/

You just read:

