Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson's Book All Set for Display at the London Book Fair 2023

ReadersMagnet is excited to display the book “Giving is Not Just For The Very Rich: A How-To Guide For Giving and Philanthropy” by Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson at the London Book Fair on April 18 to 20, 2023, at Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd., London W14 8UX, UK.

“Giving Is Not Just For The Very Rich” is a helpful resource for readers since it is an encouraging, user-friendly manual that provides a wealth of original ideas for maximizing the benefits of charitable giving. It's all about the good feelings people get from participating in worthy endeavors, finding meaning in their lives, and giving back to the world.

Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson gives readers motivation to give, takes into consideration their values and worries, and offers sound advice on how to use their donations. She shows them how some of the most generous contributors, pioneering philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, famous people, public servants, nonprofit professionals, volunteers, and social media networkers have done it.

She discusses religious philanthropy, K–12 education, higher education, research and health, the arts and culture, sports, multifunctional umbrella organizations, awards, and international aid to help readers hone in on key areas for their giving. At last, she demonstrates to everyone the best ways to assess nonprofits, select options, and follow through on promises.

Giving is Not Just For The Very Rich: A How-To Guide For Giving and Philanthropy

Author | Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson

Genre | Political Science and Social Sciences

Publisher | CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date | June 29, 2012

Author

Dr. Susan Aurelia Gitelson has been President of International Consultants, Inc. and has been consulting for international business, educational, cultural, and other institutions.

Dr. Gitelson has been Co-Chair of the Dean's Council of the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). She was also a National Vice President of the American Friends of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She remained a member of the International Board of Governors of the Hebrew University and the Board of the Harry S. Truman Research Institute on the Advancement of Peace at the Hebrew University. In addition, she is a member of the Board of Advisers of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.

She is also a member of the Board of Overseers of the Museum of Jewish Heritage/A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Previously, she had been on the Ralph Bunche Institute for International Studies advisory boards at the City University Graduate Center and the Center for the Study of the Presidency. In addition, she has supported the Columbia SIPA Gitelson Policy Forum, the Gitelson Peace Publications of the Truman Institute, and many other programs and awards at Columbia University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the City University Graduate Center, the Center for the Study of the Presidency, and other institutions. Her books and articles have been published on four continents. Columbia University awarded her its prestigious Alumni Medal for Distinguished Service.

Dr. Gitelson received her B.A. from Barnard College and her M.I.A. and Ph.D. from Columbia University. She was a trainee at the Rockefeller Foundation. In addition, she was an assistant professor of international relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Subsequently, she headed several small international business firms for many years, using her earned income to sponsor cultural and educational programs.

