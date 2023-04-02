Henrietaa Dixon-Collier's Self-help "Dream Maker" Will Be Exhibited at the 2023 London Book Fair

The insightful self-help book “Dream Maker” by Henrietta Dixon-Collier will soon be available for display by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the London Book Fair 2023. The book trade fair will take place on April 18-20, 2023, at Olympia London, London, UK.

The world is full of unique ideas, and “Dream Maker” is no exception. With just a few pages, readers are taken on a journey of self-discovery and realization of the importance of their unique talents, regardless of age, color, gender, or education level.

The book emphasizes the need for everyone to embrace their talents, also known as gifts, because they are vital to their community. Readers will be amazed to see how one person's dream comes true due to the actions of another, proving that egalitarianism is the poster child for success.

Through this thought-provoking book, readers will be inspired to take notes and reflect on their unique talents. They will realize that there is no small talent and everything that exists once was a dream before it became a reality.

In a world where diversity is often ignored, this book is a reminder that everyone's talent is necessary for success. Author Henrietta Dixon-Collier's message is clear: practice equality and dreams will come true.

This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to embrace their talents and make a difference in their community. Get a copy of “Dream Maker” by Henrietta Dixon-Collier. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at stand #6A90 at the London Book Fair 2023 to check out the book's display.

Dream Maker

Author | Henrietta Dixon-Collier

Genre | Self-help

Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing, Inc.

Published date | October 12, 2022

Author

Henrietta Dixon-Collier has been happily married for 52 years, and she is the proud mother of five, grandmother of 19, and great-grandmother of 10. She has been a dreamer throughout her life, despite battling Dyslexia and Multiple Sclerosis for a large part of it. She refused to let any of those challenges come between her and her dreams.

Despite her dyslexia and MS, Henrietta loves to read and write, and she never let those challenges prevent her from accomplishing her dreams. Becoming an author was one of her lifelong goals, and she has achieved them. She tells people to focus on her capabilities rather than her disabilities.

Henrietta's biggest dream is to one day write a bestseller. She believes that dreams come true with passion, determination, hard work, and patience. She encourages everyone to believe in themselves and their dreams and to never give up on them.

