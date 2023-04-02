Thomas R. Wakechild's Self-Help Book will be Exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

ReadersMagnet, a self-publishing and marketing company, is pleased to display Thomas R. Wakechild's self-help book at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB). Titled “Ending Fear: The ”7 R“ Formula for Fearless Awakening: How to End the Blame, Shame, and Guilt Game and Recover Your Joy, Power, and Inner Peace,” the book seeks to teach its readers how to grasp the freedom and power to be their authentic selves while living a life full of joy, and inner peace. The 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a massive celebration of books and the literary and artistic worlds. It will gather premium books, stories, and ideas for the public. As the largest book festival in the country, the event will be composed of activities befitting authors, book lovers, and academicians, among other festival-goers.

“Ending Fear” is based on Thomas's knowledge of the business world and being a practical mystic. The book combines psychological, sociological, and scientific studies to support the “7 R” Formula. It identifies the problem and provides the evidential support needed for people to successfully challenge society's fear-based paradigm. Anybody can regain control over their mind's capacity to choose the principles that will govern their lives using the tested system within the book.

Fear arises whenever you believe you lack the creative power to handle a given situation. Both mystical and scientific traditions hold that each person possesses a hidden power that can be used to alter the course in their life However, to do so, one must learn to manage their fears to harness this creative force to live a rich, fulfilling, happy, self-directed life.

“Many things made more sense to me after reading this book. The author is correct in that our childhood shapes the person we become as an adult. The book provides practical exercises, information, and affirmations to help readers implement the 7 R formula in their daily lives. The narrative is concise, but it is powerful enough to make the reader understand their mindset, discover who they are, and work toward becoming better. Ending Fear provides that push and a voice of positivity that we all need to confront our troubles head-on. I highly recommend this book because I believe it will help many people.” – Review by Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite 5 star

Learn more about Thomas R. Wakechild and his works by visiting his website: http://endingfear.org.

Interested readers of “Ending Fear: The ”7 R“ Formula for Fearless Awakening: How to End the Blame, Shame, and Guilt Game and Recover Your Joy, Power, and Inner Peace” may purchase a copy of the book on Amazon. Take advantage of the book's display at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books by visiting the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225.

Author

Coming from the business world while being a mystic is a rare combination. It gives Tom a unique practical perspective to straddle the material and spiritual worlds successfully. Tom believes that if your spiritual practice cannot bring you the joy and peace you seek and deserve today, it is of little use. You deserve better.

Thomas Wakechild is a best-selling author and scribe for the Understanding A Course in Miracles Series (formerly A Course In Miracles For Dummies Series). Known as a practical mystic, Tom blends scientific and mystical traditions to formulate practical solutions for today's fear-based world. His teachings end the blame, shame, and guilt game, enabling you to respond to events without compromising your values or inner peace.

Ending Fear: The “7 R” Formula for Fearless Awakening: How to End the Blame, Shame, and Guilt Game and Recover Your Joy, Power, and Inner Peace

Author | Thomas R. Wakechild

Genre | Nonfiction/Self-Help/Personal Growth

Publisher | Bay West Centre LLC

Published date | October 22, 2022

