Cheverro Ananse Savage's Heart-Wrenching "Broken Mirror: A Journey of Self-Reflection" Will Be Displayed at the 2023 L.A. Times Festival of Books

The book “Broken Mirror: A Journey of Self-Reflection” by Cheverro Ananse Savage will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is a yearly outdoor event in the heart of California and the biggest literary festival in the country, attracting over 150,000 attendees. It will be ReadersMagnet's third time exhibiting at the event.

“Broken Mirror: A Journey of Self-Reflection” is an autobiographical book in which the author shares his painful experience after the death of someone he loves. This book is a reminder for everyone that nothing comes easy in life. There will always be sacrifices, pains, and trials that one has to undergo.

Unlike in his other books, the author opens up about himself and gets very personal about some of his life events. He expressively wrote his feelings and emotions after he lost his father. His poetic expression toward the end of the book made the readers realize many things and carry a life lesson on how to love and respect one another.

Be inspired by the author's life story. Grab a copy of the book on Amazon. Moreover, view the book's display at the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 throughout the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festivals of Books.

Learn more about Cheverro Ananse Savage by visiting his website: http://loveananse.com/.

“Broken Mirror: A Journey of Self-Reflection”

Author | Cheverro Ananse Savage

Published Date | June 7, 2019

Publisher | CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Genre | Semi-Autobiographical, Poetry

Author Bio

Chï¿½verro Ananse Savage is an author who self-published his first erotic short story/poetry book called “An Emotional Journey Through Love and Lust” in 2013. He has just finished his second book, “Broken Mirror: A Journey of Self-Reflection.” When he isn't writing, he's staying active in adult football and basketball leagues. Cheverro recently added acting to his resume, starring in two stage plays allowing him to create characters that audiences enjoy watching him perform.

He lives in L.A., enjoys the weather, and always seeks inspiration to create new adventures.

