/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to highlight Budget 2023 investments to provide new, targeted inflation relief to Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices/

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will highlight investments to provide new, targeted inflation relief to Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices. The Minister will be joined by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview.

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023 Location: Fruiticana

6004 Country Hills Blvd NE #1900, Calgary, AB T3N 1A8



Announcement Time: 10:30 a.m. MT



Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person who want to capture b-roll footage (cameras only) are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. MT to set up for filming between 10:00 and 10:15 a.m. MT .

to set up for filming . Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. MT .

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada