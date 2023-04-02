/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to highlight Budget 2023 investments to provide new, targeted inflation relief to Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices/

There were 249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,016 in the last 365 days.
CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will highlight investments to provide new, targeted inflation relief to Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices. The Minister will be joined by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview.
|
Date:
|
Monday, April 3, 2023
|
Location:
|
Fruiticana
|
|
6004 Country Hills Blvd NE #1900, Calgary, AB T3N 1A8
|
|
|
Announcement Time:
|
10:30 a.m. MT
Notes for media:
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/02/c5662.html
