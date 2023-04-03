Community Café to Hold Press Conference on Employment for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Community Cafe Team. L. to R. Darlene E. Hill (The Leyda Group), Nova Mahoney (Community Cafe), John Lombardo (Lombardo Coaching & Consulting), Patrick Ciaccio (Community Cafe), Kat Mahoney (Katbrat Studios), Dan Ciaccio (Community Cafe), Alex Mahoney (Katbrat Studios)

The Community Café will unveil its plans for grand opening and providing employment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Our "Shining Stars" will deliver a high-quality food and beverage experience with exceptional guest service in a tranquil, family oriented, decompressing, “Team Greater Than Me” environment.” — Pat Ciaccio

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Community Café , is pleased to invite local media and dignitaries to attend an important press conference scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 11am - 12:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa-Wesley Chapel, 26640 Silver Maple Pkwy. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544. At the press conference, the organization will be announcing its upcoming Community Café, scheduled to open this year, which will focus on a multi-functioning cafe and community center providing employment, training opportunities, workshops and resources for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.The Community Café is Founded by Patrick Ciaccio whose family background spans over five generations of leaders in the hospitality industry. Ciaccio has always had a family-first work environment and an endless passion for assisting the community and individuals with special needs. It was the perfect combination to integrate his experience in hospitality with his passion for helping people.The Community Café takes pride not only in serving delicious and popular treats such as coffee, ice cream, sandwiches, and muffins, but also in its role as a hub for community learning and growth. Ciaccio states, “Our "Shining Stars" will deliver a high-quality food and beverage experience with exceptional guest service in a tranquil, family oriented, decompressing, “Team Greater Than Me” environment.”The Community Café, in partnership with The Get Growing Network ; Katbrat Studios, Lombardo Coaching & Consulting, and The Leyda Group, is a non-profit organization led by a Board of Directors and a mentoring team. The Café is dedicated to creating a cohesive and inclusive environment where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can receive workforce training and advancement opportunities. Additionally, the Café strives to provide guests with a unique and exceptional food and beverage experience through multiple outlets, as well as educate and connect the community through workshops and podcasts held in the café educational center.According to Kat Mahoney of Katbrat Studios, the Community Café Media Marketing and Community Outreach Partner, "This press conference is crucial to the mission of the Community Café, as it allows our team to help share and develop Pat’s vision while connecting with the community to garner support for this amazing and much needed non-profit. We are a passionate team about creating a supportive and inclusive work environment where our employees can thrive and reach their full potential."Through this press conference, the Community Café is launching a significant initiative and extending an invitation to the media and broader community to help spread the word, join the educational workshops, listen to their podcasts, and support its meaningful mission.The organization encourages everyone from media, educational facilities, and the community to attend this pivotal press conference.Press Conference Information:Tuesday, April 18, 202311:00am - 12:30pmHilton Garden Inn Tampa-Wesley Chapel26640 Silver Maple PkwyWesley Chapel, FL 33544About Community Café: “Where Stars Shine,” Community Café in Wesley Chapel, FL is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a cohesive and inclusive environment while pursuing two primary objectives. Step workforce training and advancement for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as a multi-outlet, exceptional food, and beverage experience for guests.CONTACT: To learn more about Community Café, the upcoming press conference, or to arrange an interview, please contact Kat Mahoney.Website: https://www.communitycafefl.com/ Email: kat@katbratstudios.com Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn @communitycafefl

The Community Cafe: A Look From Above