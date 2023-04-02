TRAFFIC ALERT 89 SB IN THE AREA OF EXIT 7

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,845 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
BERLIN VSP
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
89 SOUTH BOUND JUST NORTH OF EXIT 7 is experiencing delays/ shut down due to a crash .
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
