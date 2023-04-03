AI Shakespeare Unleashes Ethical TTS Magic: Personalized, Shakespearean Plays Come to Life with Novel AI Voices

AI Shakespeare creates personalized plays with ethical TTS tech, using novel AI voices for hilarious, real-sounding content. Experience the future of content.
LEIDEN, THE NETHERLANDS, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DAISYS.ai, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence and speech technology, announces the launch of AI Shakespeare, a cutting-edge website that invites users to create their own Shakespearean plays, performed live by text-to-speech (TTS) voices that sound like real actors. This groundbreaking project demonstrates the company's commitment to ethical TTS technology and its potential to revolutionize the future of content.
AI Shakespeare offers a unique experience, allowing users to type in any prompt and instantly generate a Shakespearean-style play. What sets this project apart is the use of novel voice creation technology, a TTS solution that generates entirely new, original voices rather than relying on voice cloning or deepfakes.
This approach reflects DAISYS.ai's dedication to ethical AI, as it avoids the potential misuse of cloning voices and respects the rights of voice professionals. The company's novel TTS technology not only offers a fresh take on speech synthesis but also represents a significant step towards more targeted, individualized content.
"Our mission with AI Shakespeare is to showcase how the future of content is rapidly shifting from a static, one-size-fits-all model to a more dynamic, personalized experience," said Barnier Geerling, CEO of DAISYS.ai. "Imagine a future where content changes in real time, adapting to your surroundings or moods. Traditional voice recordings simply can't accommodate this level of customization, but our novel voices, which can be altered in real time, are uniquely suited for this purpose.”
As the demand for personalized content continues to grow, DAISYS.ai's TTS technology positions AI Shakespeare at the forefront of this emerging market. Users can revel in the hilarity of AI-generated content that sounds convincingly real. AI Shakespeare leverages the power of GPT-4 technology to generate scripts based on user prompts, and seamlessly couples this with its novel voice speech technology to deliver live, AI-generated content that demonstrates the immense potential of this cutting-edge innovation.
About DAISYS.ai
DAISYS.ai is a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in ethical text-to-speech technology. By developing novel voice creation solutions, DAISYS.ai is committed to shaping the future of content while maintaining the highest ethical standards. For more information, visit www.daisys.ai.
