Health-Insurance.de: Health Insurance in Germany – Made Easy

Krankenkassen.de launches new English-language website
BERLIN, GERMANY, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health insurance is mandatory in Germany. But what does that mean for tourists, students or employees coming to Germany from abroad? "Health-Insurance.de" is a new English-language website for anyone coming from abroad who needs to find their way around the health insurance system in Germany. Health-Insurance.de is a service of Krankenkassen.de, one of Germany's leading internet portals for information on statutory health insurance.
Whether you are a student, employee, refugee, or au pair, anyone living, working, or studying in Germany must have health insurance here. But the system can be challenging to understand. Does compulsory health insurance in Germany also apply to tourists? What should employees consider when choosing a statutory health insurance fund? As a student from the USA, do you have to take out statutory and private health insurance? What is the right insurance to take out if you come to Germany for two years as a guest lecturer?
Health-Insurance.de helps you to get started in Germany. The whole process is in English: from the first overview to joining a statutory health insurance fund. The portal provides information about the contributions and benefits of statutory and private health insurance. Interested parties can use the contribution calculator to determine their future statutory health insurance contribution.
The website offers an online platform on which users can take out the appropriate health insurance policy directly. Health-Insurance.de co-operates with most statutory health insurance funds and many private health insurance companies.
Whether you’re from India, China, or the USA, anyone coming to Germany as a student or employee can apply to join a German health insurance fund while still in their home country via Health-Insurance.de. The application is submitted online, can be signed electronically (if required), and confirmed at short notice.
Those who need to apply for a visa to enter Germany will find the right health insurance for both short and extended stays at Health-Insurance.de. Sufficient health insurance coverage can be confirmed at short notice for visa applications. For students who are required to have health insurance, the statutory health insurance fund will inform the university directly. So there’s nothing more standing in the way of your trip to Germany.
