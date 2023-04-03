Mythlok: The Website Breaking Down Cultural Barriers Through Mythology

Mythlok is the true home of mythology Nitten Nair - Chief Mythology Nerd

Since its launch just over a year ago, Mythlok.com has attracted over 15,000 monthly visitors and offers coverage of 27 mythologies from Alaska to Australia.

We need to realise that across cultures, there is more that is common between us than what dives. Our mythologies and it's commonalties are a testament to that. ” — Nitten Nair

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mythlok , a new website aimed at promoting cross-cultural understanding, is quickly gaining traction since its launch just over a year ago. The brainchild of founder Nitten Nair, Mythlok.com has attracted over 15,000 monthly visitors and has been successful in its mission to prove that there is more in common between different cultures than what separates them. With over 200 characters and coverage of 27 mythologies from Alaska to Australia, Mythlok is the go-to resource for anyone interested in understanding mythology.Nitten Nair, who was born and brought up in Dubai and is of Kerala origin, has always been fascinated by the diverse cultures of the world and stories from its mythology. He believes that by exploring and celebrating cultural differences, we can break down barriers and create a more connected and harmonious world. With Mythlok, Nair has created a platform for people from all walks of life to come together and learn about different cultures in a fun and engaging way. Nair believes that understanding mythology is important as it provides us with insights into the human condition, cultural values, and beliefs.The content on Mythlok.com is thoroughly researched and written by Nitten Nair himself, with the aim of providing accurate and interesting information about different cultures. The website has also attracted multiple contributors from around the world, who have added their unique perspectives and insights to the content.Mythlok offers a wide range of resources to help people learn about mythology. The website features detailed information on characters, themes, and stories from different mythologies. It also includes a blog that explores the different aspects of mythology, including its relevance in modern times. Mythlok's podcast and YouTube channel provide another medium to access their rich and informative content. The YouTube channel offers short videos and video essays that explore different aspects of mythology in an engaging and entertaining way.According to Nitten Nair, "Mythlok is a labour of love that aims to bring the world of mythology to everyone. We want to make mythology accessible and entertaining, so that people can celebrate their past while not losing focus on the future. "The latest version of Mythlok.com has been refreshed by Square Brakets, a web development company based in Guruvayoor, Kerala. Hiran Venugopal, one of the developers involved in the project, said, "Working on Mythlok has been a great experience for us. We're proud to be part of a project that has such a wide spanning objective."If you're interested in learning more about mythology, head over to Mythlok today and start exploring!

Mythlok - The Home of Mythology