TAIWAN, April 1 - President Tsai attends state banquet, receives decoration from President Alejandro Giammattei of Republic of Guatemala

President Tsai attends state banquet, receives decoration from President Alejandro Giammattei of Republic of Guatemala

On the evening of March 31 local time (morning of April 1 Taipei time), President Tsai Ing-wen attended a state banquet hosted by Republic of Guatemala President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla after receiving a decoration. In remarks, President Tsai stated that Taiwan and Guatemala will continue to cooperate and deepen bilateral relations and make greater contributions to the prosperity of the region and the international community.

Before the state banquet, President Tsai accepted from President Giamattei the Order of the Five Volcanoes with Gold Grand Cross Breast Star, a decoration conferred upon heads of state to recognize their outstanding contributions to regional integration. Following the presentation, President Tsai said that she was honored to receive the decoration, which is significant not only as a special individual honor, but also as it demonstrates the friendship between Taiwan and the countries of Central America.

President Tsai said that for many years Taiwan has actively participated in the Central American Integration System (SICA) and promoted various cooperative projects through the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), helping countries in the region develop and promoting the well-being of the people in both our countries.

President Tsai emphasized that going forward, Taiwan and Guatemala will continue to collaborate, deepen bilateral relations, and contribute more to the prosperity of the region and the international community.

In closing, President Tsai stated that she was very grateful for President Giammattei's warm hospitality and that she was delighted to be together with members of the Guatemalan government that evening to personally thank all of our good friends for their friendship and support for Taiwan. She concluded by wishing all present a wonderful evening.

After the presentation ceremony, President Tsai joined President Giammattei at a state banquet where the two heads of state enjoyed lively conversation in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Also attending the day's events were Guatemalan President of the Congress of the Republic Shirley Rivera Zaldaña and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro.