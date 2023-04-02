32nd Việt Nam Expo promises to boost business linkages

HÀ NỘI - The 32nd Việt Nam International Exhibition (Vietnam Expo) will take place in Hà Nội from April 5-8 with the participation of more than 500 domestic and foreign enterprises, the event’s organisers have announced.

Exhibitors from Việt Nam, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Poland, and mainland China will showcase advanced equipment and technologies in electronics - machinery and supporting industries and digital technology - e-commerce; food industry, handicraft and beauty sectors at more than 600 booths.

The expo is expected to offer organisations and businesses opportunities to enhance the exchange of experiences, promote their products, seize investment opportunities, and transfer technologies to improve efficiency in production and business.

Other seminars to boost efficiency in investment and trade promotion in both domestic and foreign markets will also be held.

Besides, under the Improving Private Sector Competitiveness (IPSC) project, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide assistance for 20 Vietnamese small and growing businesses (SGBs) which have received technical support from the project to show their products and services at the expo.

Through innovative skills training, tailored technical assistance, and expanded coaching and mentorship networks, the project will improve SGB efficiency, increase revenue, and help SGBs act as sustainable sources of inclusive economic growth and job creation as well as introduce their brand names to international market.

According to the organisers, each year’s event will feature the market’s tendency in general and growth pace, adaptation of businesses in particular.

Vietnam Expo is held annually in Hà Nội in April and HCM City in December. VNS