Vancouver Financial Coach RightFit Advisors Announce RRSP-RSP Education Reports

RightFit Advisors has launched its latest online financial literacy education resources to help consumers decide which retirement option meets their needs.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2023) - RightFit Advisors has announced a new financial education package that introduces investors to the basics of registered savings plans (RSP) and registered retirement savings plans (RRSP). The resources provide readers with information designed to help them understand the differences between the two options and choose the most suitable one for their needs.

More details are available at https://rightfitadvisors.ca/difference-between-rrsp-and-rsp/.





The new resources allow both new and experienced readers to understand RSP and RRSP with easily accessible content, says the company. The resources cover a large range of topics, including the age limit for contributing to RRSPs and the tax deductions available with the programs.

The RSP-RRSP resources explain that both RSPs and RRSPs are savings plans that are registered with the Canada Revenue Agency. The company discusses the differences between the two, depending on whether one is saving for retirement or other goals, and how they can be used to reduce tax liability.

According to RightFit Advisors, the choice between an RRSP and an RSP depends on the individual's specific circumstances. For those looking to save for retirement, an RRSP can be a useful tool, allowing individuals to contribute up to 18% of their annual earned income annually if they are under the age of 71 and have not yet maxed out their contribution limit.

Alternatively, an RRSP can provide tax benefits by allowing individuals to deduct their contributions from their income, which can reduce the amount of taxes they owe on their profits, explains the company. Furthermore, any investment gains in an RRSP will not be taxed until upon withdrawal during retirement.

Overall, the decision between an RRSP and an RSP depends on a variety of factors, such as an individual's financial goals, current tax situation, and investment preferences. The company's latest resources are available at https://rightfitadvisors.ca/education/.

With the latest announcement, RightFit Advisors continues to expand its range of financial literacy resources.

Interested parties can connect with an advisor for more information at https://rightfitadvisors.ca/find-your-advisor.

