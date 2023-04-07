Hourigan Releases Emotive EP "More Than Anything" on May 5th

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin-based electronic soul artist Hourigan is set to release his highly anticipated EP "More Than Anything" on May 5th. The EP features Hourigan's signature blend of emotive, musical soundscapes and bass-driven electronic elements, combined with his smooth and powerful vocals. Born in London and raised in Limerick, Ireland, Hourigan draws inspiration from his eclectic musical background, which includes soul, blues, R&B, and electronic music.
The EP consists of three tracks, each showcasing Hourigan's unique style and lyrical prowess. The first track, "More Than Anything" is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that showcases Hourigan's soulful voice and introspective lyrics. The second track, "Lost" is a captivating and introspective song that explores the complexities of love and relationships. The third track, "Prices," is a dynamic and upbeat track that combines pulsating beats with Hourigan's soaring vocals.
"Hourigan's EP "More Than Anything" is a true testament to his talent and passion for music. With its diverse range of musical styles and introspective lyrics, this EP is sure to resonate with audiences around the world.
Fans can also listen to Hourigan's music on Spotify, where he has amassed a dedicated following. Hourigan's social media presence is also strong along with their YouTube and an active Instagram account that features behind-the scenes glimpses of his music-making process.
Hourigan's EP "More Than Anything" is a must-listen for fans of electronic soul music. With its captivating soundscapes and emotional lyrics, this EP is a true masterpiece that showcases Hourigan's unique talent and artistry. Don't miss out on the chance to experience Hourigan's music for yourself.
