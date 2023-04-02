PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release

March 31, 2023 Tulfo deplores heartbreaking condition of patients in National Center for Mental Health Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo is saddened by the tragic condition of the patients at the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) facilities who are not receiving the specialized care and treatment they deserve because of the hospital's poor facilities. Tulfo filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 562 directing the Senate Committee on Health to conduct an inquiry on the condition of the facilities in the NCMH to ensure that patients receive proper care and to address the reported corruption in its management. Last March 27, Tulfo conducted a surprise ocular inspection at the NCMH after receiving a tip from a concerned netizen that the mental health patients in said hospital are being treated unjustly or even worse than animals. "Nakakalungkot na makita ang kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng ilang mga pasyente sa NCMH sa Mandaluyong. Kung mahina ang iyong sikmura, tiyak na masusuka ka sa sobrang baho ng kanilang ward. Daig pa ang amoy ng kulungan ng baboy. "Sa sahig sila natutulog at walang banig, kumot o unan. Nagsisiksikan na parang mga sardinas at sobrang init na mistulang pugon dahil walang ventilation at kulang sa electric fan," he shared. Tulfo recalled that he first visited Pavilion 8 or the Female Ward that smelled of patients' feces and urine, which was made even awful by the smell of garbage dumped outside. In said visit, he recommended to the NCMH Chief to use humidifier, automatic round the clock disinfectant spray, and clean the room at least two times a day. The Senator also visited Pavilion 4 or the Forensic Ward housing patients with pending cases. He said that the cramped pavilion with no ventilation, save for the two ceiling fans, housed roughly 50 patients, but its capacity is only up to 10 pax. In filing the resolution, Tulfo aims to identify the root causes of the problems and lapses in the facilities and operations of NCMH, as well as assess the quality of care, treatment, and support provided to patients in the hospital. A member of the Senate Committee on Health, Tulfo also stressed the need to hold accountable those responsible for corruption or any lapses, negligence, or violations of laws, rules, and regulations governing mental health care services. Tulfo said that there was one abandoned pavilion in NCMH, and its construction was not finished despite a budget of 60 million pesos. In fact, Tulfo further divulged that it was also the reason why a former chief of NCMH was murdered because he disclosed these corruptions and other anomalies in the said hospital. He added, all those involved in the anomalies are still scot-free. The Senator from Isabela and Davao said that that budget allocated by the government for NCMH should be used to improve the quality of care and support provided to patients instead of being pocketed by corrupt people using the money for their own benefits. Tulfo, naalarma sa kalunos-lunos na kondisyon ng mga pasyente sa NCMH Nalungkot si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo sa kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng ilang mga pasyente sa National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) na hindi natatrato ng tama at makatarungan dahil sa hindi maayos na pasilidad dito. Inihain ni Tulfo ang Senate Resolution (SR) No. 562 na inaatasan ang Senate Committee on Health na imbestigahan ang kalagayan ng mga pasilidad sa NCMH upang matiyak na ang mga pasyente ay makakatanggap ng wastong pangangalaga at matugunan ang napaulat na katiwalian sa pamamahala nito. Noong March 27, 2023, Lunes ng umaga, nagsagawa ng surprise ocular inspection si Senator Idol sa NCMH bilang pagtugon sa isang tip na kanyang natanggap mula sa concerned citizen. Ayon sa sumbong, hindi raw makatarungan ang trato sa mga pasyente doon, animong mga hayop daw kung sila ay ituring. "Nakakalungkot na makita ang kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng ilang mga pasyente sa NCMH sa Mandaluyong. Kung mahina ang iyong sikmura, tiyak na masusuka ka sa sobrang baho ng kanilang ward. Daig pa ang amoy ng kulungan ng baboy. "Sa sahig sila natutulog at walang banig, kumot o unan. Nagsisiksikan na parang mga sardinas at sobrang init na mistulang pugon dahil walang ventilation at kulang sa electric fan," ani Tulfo. Ang Pavilion 8 o ang Female Ward ang una niyang binisita. Aniya, halos bumaliktad ang kanyang sikmura sa sobrang baho, umaalingasaw ang naghalong amoy ng dumi at ihi ng mga pasyente. Nakadagdag pa rito ang imburnal sa labas ng ward na maraming basurang lumulutang-lutang. Dahil dito, nagbigay ng suhestiyon si Sen. Tulfo sa NCMH Chief na dapat maglagay ng maraming humidifier, automatic round the clock disinfectant spray, at two times a day na paglilinis sa mga ward na sinang-ayunan naman ng chief. Sa pagtungo niya sa Pavilion 4 o ang Forensic Ward kung saan nananatili ang mga pasyenteng nagkasala sa batas na ipina-komit ng korte, napansin ng mambabatas ang nagsisiksikang mahigit limampung mga pasyente sa isang maliit na kwarto na ang kapasidad ay para lamang sa sampung tao. Pinuntahan din ni Sen. Raffy ang isang abandonadong pavilion na 'di tinapos ang konstruksyon, ito'y ginastusan ng mahigit 60 milyon pesos. Ito rin ang dahilan kung bakit ang isang dating chief ng NCMH ang pinaslang dahil isiniwalat niya ang mga katiwaliang ito at iba pang mga anumalya sa nasabing institusyon. Sa paghahain ng resolusyon, layon ni Tulfo na tukuyin ang ugat ng mga problema at lapses sa mga operasyon ng NCMH, at para din masuri ang kalidad ng pangangalaga, paggamot, at suporta na ibinibigay sa mga pasyente ng ospital. Ani Tulfo, dapat managot ang lahat ng mga responsable sa katiwalian sa ospital.