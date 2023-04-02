STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON EU DECISION TO CONTINUE RECOGNIZING CERTIFICATES OF PH SEAFARERS

Our government agencies deserve praise for their efforts in bringing about this positive development for our seafarers. Thanks to the collaboration of the inter-agency task force, mapapanatag kahit paano ang ating mga marino. I am also hopeful that serious reforms are being put in place.

Let us continue to push for industry-wide reforms. Kailangang may natutunan sa naging banta sa hanapbuhay ng ating seafarers. Hence, it is imperative that concerns voiced by seafarers themselves, such as unreasonable fees, corruption in training and maritime schools, requirements, and others, be given greater consideration.

It is also important to observe that the majority of negative findings were due to the deficiencies in the education system. We call on the Commission on Higher Education and the Marina to continue to remedy such deficiencies.

Ultimately, as a lawmaker, I will continue to advocate for the passage of the Magna Carta of Seafarers, which will protect and advance the rights and well-being of our seafarers.