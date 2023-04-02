Frank Remkiewicz's Latest Children's Book, Bone Stranger, Brings the Wild West to Life

Frank Remkiewicz, the award-winning author and illustrator, has released his latest work of art, Bone Stranger. This exciting and creative story brings the Wild West to life for children of all ages.

Bone Stranger is a heartwarming adventure story about a brave and loyal dog named Boney and his faithful companion Wolfgang. The pair team up to thwart a robbery of the orphanage in a small prairie town. Along the way, Boney and Wolfgang use their skills and ingenuity to outwit the Raccoon Brothers, the robbers.

The story is full of action, adventure, and suspense, as Boney and Wolfgang must use their wits and skills to capture the robbers and return the strongbox full of doggie bones to the orphanage. With colorful illustrations and an exciting plot, Bone Stranger is sure to delight and entertain children of all ages.

Frank Remkiewicz has been entertaining children for decades with his whimsical illustrations and clever stories. His works have been featured in newspapers, magazines, books, and television shows. He has won numerous awards for his work, including several Children's choice awards.

With Bone Stranger, Frank Remkiewicz has once again crafted a captivating story that is sure to be a hit with children. The story will transport readers to the Wild West and its dusty little towns, the prairie, and the Badlands. Children will be inspired by Boney and Wolfgang's courage and loyalty, and they will learn the importance of friendship and helping others.

Bone Stranger by Frank Remkiewicz is now available.

Bone Stranger

Author: Frank Remkiewicz

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: April 2023

Genre: Children's Book

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63892-571-2

Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-63892-572-9

About the Author

Frank Remkiewicz is the illustrator of The Popular Froggy books,The Horrible Harry Books and The Pre-Reader Series The Gus Books. He has also illustrated many Greeting Cards,Posters and an Iconic Version of the Animal Cracker Box. He lives in Western North Crolina.

