Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Kearny Street, Northeast

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,850 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 1500 block of Kearny Street, Northeast.
At approximately 5:41 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired towards the victim at the listed location. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered on scene. No injuries were reported.
On Friday, March 31, 2023, 31-year-old Christopher Simmons, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).