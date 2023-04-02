Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Kearny Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 1500 block of Kearny Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:41 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired towards the victim at the listed location. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered on scene. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, 31-year-old Christopher Simmons, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).