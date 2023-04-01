Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking Offense: 1800 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 1800 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and gave the suspects the key. The victim then yelled for help and the suspects fled the scene. No property was obtained.

The suspects and vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.